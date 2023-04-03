Bholaa First Monday Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's action-drama sees fair hold; Collects Rs 4 crores

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa had a decent hold on its first Monday as it collected Rs 4.00 crores nett on day 5. The film was down by around 40 percent from Friday and that indicates that there is appreciation for the film on the ground level, although the target audience isn't too large. There will be a few holidays that the film will get in its run that should help this Ajay Devgn starrer maintain steady numbers, although the Ramzan period will keep a chunk of its prospective audience away, atleast until Eid.

The Five Day Total Of Bholaa Is Slightly Over Rs 45 Crores Nett In India

The five day total of Bholaa stands at around Rs 45.25 crores and the extended week 1 numbers look to be around Rs 57 crores since there will be a slight holiday benefit in the form of Mahavir Jayanti that the film will be cashing on, on Tuesday. The film's hold gives a hope that a Rs 100 crore nett full run is well in reach. Rs 100 crore is no benchmark for success but it does indicate some sort of appreciation, especially in the post-Covid world where numbers are hard to come by.

Bholaa Can Be The Year's Third Rs 100 Crore Grosser For The Hindi Film Industry

If Bholaa manages to hit Rs 100 crores nett in India, it will be the third over Rs 100 crore grosser from the Hindi Film Industry this year after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It will also become Ajay Devgn's first directorial to hit Rs 100 crores in India.

Bholaa Proves That There Is A Scope For Remake Films To Work. However Remake Films May Not Go Onto Do Historic Numbers

Bholaa proves that there is a scope for remake films to work theatrically, provided the presentation is up to the mark. Of course the possibility of remake films to do historic business still seems out of question as a remake film does lose out on a good chunk of its prospective audience and it is something that Bholaa can't escape.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.00 cr

Total = Rs 45.25 crores nett in India

You can watch Bholaa at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bholaa Opening Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn film shows impressive trend with Rs 41.25 crore in 4 days