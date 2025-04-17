Box Office: A look at Hailee Steinfeld’s filmography ahead of Sinners release

As anticipation builds for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s fifth collaboration, Sinners, set to debut in theaters tomorrow, the spotlight is also on Hailee Steinfeld, who plays a key role in the period mystery drama. Known for seamlessly transitioning between superhero action, comedy, musical, and voice acting, Steinfeld experiments with horror this time. Before she proves her versatility to fans yet again, here’s a look at a few of her highest-grossing films.

Steinfeld’s highest-grossing film to date is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), in which she voices Gwen Stacy. The animated Marvel title soared to an incredible USD 690 million globally, cementing the actress’s star power. Her performance was lauded for adding emotional depth to the multiverse-spanning narrative.

Before that, Bumblebee (2018) proved her strength as a live-action lead, grossing USD 467.9 million worldwide. The Transformers prequel showcased Steinfeld as the emotional anchor of the story and helped introduce a softer, more character-driven tone to the franchise.

The same year, she also starred in the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which earned USD 375 million and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. As Gwen Stacy, Steinfeld brought both strength and vulnerability to the screen, making her an instant fan favorite.

Musical comedy, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) marked another big win with a global haul of USD 287.1 million. This is also the film often billed for introducing Steinfeld to a wider audience.

Steinfeld’s breakout role remains True Grit (2010), which grossed USD 252.2 million worldwide. Her powerful performance as the determined young Mattie Ross earned her an Oscar nomination and launched her into stardom at only 14.

Back to Sinners — as mentioned earlier, it is a period drama. Jordan plays a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown seeking redemption, only to encounter an evil force awaiting them. Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and others round out the cast.

With Coogler at the helm and Warner Bros. backing the property, Sinners is already a top contender for box office success.

