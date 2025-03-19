Box Office: Ahead of its OTT premiere; comparing Officer On Duty's lifetime business to Rekhachithram in India
Let's compare the box office performances of Officer On Duty and Rekhachithram based on their lifetime earnings. Scroll down to read more.
Known for its realistic representation and compelling narratives, Malayalam cinema boasts of producing diverse range of films. Mollywood has presented movies like Drishyam, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and Marco in recent times. Officer On Duty is among the latest Malayalam release. Let's compare the lifetime business of Officer On Duty and Rekhachithram.
Officer On Duty vs Rekhachithram: Analzying Their Box Office Performances
1. Officer On Duty
Helmed by debuntante director Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty was released on February 20, 2025. It stars Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani in the lead roles. The action thriller has earned a gross collection of Rs 29.15 crore in 27 days in India. The lifetime business of Officer On Duty stands at Rs 30 crore.
2. Rekhachithram
Rekhachithram hit the screens on January 9, 2025. The mystery alternative historical film was headlined by Asif Ali. Also featuring Anaswara Rajan, it fetched Rs 26.50 crore gross in 29 days at the Indian box office. Jofin T. Chacko's helmer recorded a lifetime business of Rs 26.75 crore during its theatrical run.
Here's How Much Officer On Duty And Rekhachithram Earned In India
|Days
|Officer On Duty
|Rekhachithram
|India Gross
|Rs 29.15 crore gross (27 days)
|Rs 26.50 crore gross (29 days)
|Lifetime
|Rs 30 crore
|Rs 26.75 crore
Officer On Duty To Release On Netflix
Backed under the banner of Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty is heading for its OTT release. The digital streaming rights of Kunchacko Boban-starrer was acquired by Netflix. It will start streaming on the platform from March 20 in several languages. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
In Officer On Duty, Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harishankar, who gets demoted to the post of CI. Priyamani is cast as his on-screen wife, Geetha. The film has emerged as the highest grosser of 2025 in its home state.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Officer On Duty Day 22 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film surpasses Rekhachithram; emerges biggest grosser of 2025 in home state