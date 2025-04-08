Box Office: Can Andaz Apna Apna re-release help Salman Khan regain his reputation?

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic from the 90s and one of the earliest released comedy movies the current generation has loved to watch over and over again. The film featured a massive multistarrer cast led by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Recently, the latest Salman Khan film, Sikandar, was released to a not-so-good response from the audience and the critics, continuing his streak of box office underperformers. With Andaz Apna Apna's re-release, can Salman Khan regain his lost reputation?

The re-release trend

In recent years, Indian cinema has been re-releasing movies and reaping huge benefits. Several movies that were equally loved upon their initial release, along with some that found their audience much later, have benefited from this trend. Examples include Sanam Teri Kasam, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tumbbad. The upcoming Salman Khan starrer falls in the latter category.

Though Andaz Apna Apna was a flop on its release, the love for this film only grew among the audience in the coming decades. Though it is a very celebrated film today, there is no guarantee that the audience would flock to the theaters on its re-release and make it a hit, as only a few exceptions have turned out to be blockbuster grossers in this trend.

Can Salman Khan benefit from Andaz Apna Apna re-release?

As we all know, Salman Khan is currently experiencing a not-so-good phase at the box office and in terms of content. His recent films, such as Sikandar, Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and several others, have severely underperformed at the box office. Though Salman Khan does have decent crowd-pulling star power, especially with his festival releases, the primary complaint of the audience lies in the content of the film.

If Andaz Apna Apna re-run in theaters is marketed well, it can be a huge box office success. As the film is already strong in its content, it can build a positive reputation for Salman Khan on the big screen if it connects with the audience on a big scale. The trend of re-releases also shows failed movies turning into big IPs due to their blockbuster re-run results, and the same could be a possibility with Andaz Apna Apna, keeping in mind the buzz and the hope for its sequel to be made soon.

Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, will re-release in theaters on 25 April. Salman Khan’s Sikandar has collected Rs 95.4 crore India net in nine days, and its theatrical run will be over by the time Andaz Apna Apna arrives in theaters again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

