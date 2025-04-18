Box Office: Comparing opening day collections of Akshay Kumar's 2025 releases Sky Force and Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar’s patriotic streak at the box office continued in 2025 with Sky Force, which debuted in January. The superstar returned today with Kesari 2, a film in the same genre that explores the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While both films are rooted in emotionally charged real events, their box office fates differed significantly on opening day.

Advertisement

Sky Force, released on January 24, took an average start with Rs 13.75 crore on its opening day, benefiting from the Republic Day weekend buzz, strong promotional backing and discount offers. Set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, the film spotlighted India’s first airstrike mission and featured Kumar alongside newcomer Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. The high-octane war drama later settled into a modest trajectory at the box office, ending its run with Rs 109 crore net from Indian markets.

Kesari Chapter 2, released today, April 18, opened with Rs 7.50 crore at the box office. While lower than Sky Force’s debut, this is a reasonable start for a film with a more serious tone and a restrained marketing campaign.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire. The film centers around C. Sankaran Nair’s fight for justice in the wake of the 1919 massacre, with Akshay Kumar joined by R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

Advertisement

Given its courtroom format and historical narrative, Kesari 2 may rely more on word of mouth and critical support than explosive first-day figures. The film’s digital rights have already been secured by JioHotstar, ensuring substantial post-theatrical reach.

Meanwhile, Akshay has confirmed that Kesari Chapter 3 is in the pipeline and will be based on the life of Hari Singh Nalwa, the first commander of the Sikh Khalsa Army. While Sky Force currently holds the 2025 record for Akshay’s biggest opener, all eyes are on how Kesari Chapter 2 builds momentum in the coming days, particularly as it brings to light one of India’s most painful historical tragedies, immediately after its 105th anniversary.

What’s your top pick among Akshay Kumar’s patriotic films? Kesari Sky Force Holiday Airlift

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: 7 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan's historical drama in theaters