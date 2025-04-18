Kesari Chapter 2: 7 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan's historical drama in theaters

The wait is over! Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has hit the theaters just today (April 18). It has been making waves since it was released, as it opened up to positive reviews from fans and critics. Planning to watch the film? Take a look at these 7 tweets before watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 LIVE Movie updates

As soon as the film hit the theaters, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2. A user wrote, “Kesari Chapter 2 is a cinematic explosion of patriotism, power & pride!Unmissable performance by@Akshay kumar@r madhavan direction by@karan singh tyagi.This is how epic sequels are made!#KesariChapter2 #5StarCinema #MustWatch.”

While another user added, "Done with #KesariChapter2 The film's emotional impact transcends verbal description, I was moved to tears by this cinematic masterpiece. RULA DIYA YAAR."

A user also replied to Suniel Shetty’s tweet, where he praised Kesari Chapter 2 and wrote, “Anna ne bol diya matlab dekhne ka. Kesari 2 is a movie that you have to watch to know about our history. #KesariChapter2.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Magnificent & splendacious . @akshaykumar delivered another finest performance.”

One commented, “#KesariChapter2Review ~ HARD HITTING and GOOSEBUMPS. #KesariChapter2 is not just a movie, but a HARD-HITTING DRAMA — sensitive, emotional, haunting, and a HEART-WRENCHING retelling of the #JallianwalaBagh incident #AkshayKumar.”

Advertisement

A fan of Akshay Kumar also couldn’t contain excitement and wrote, “Outstanding is word short #KesariChapter2 I N T E R V A A A A A L ..... Emotions - it make me cry … Angry - it made me Very Angry on British - General dyer . I hate British The power packed performance.”

Meanwhile, a netizen commented, “Best movie.”

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film is based on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of advocate C. Sankaran Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Vicky Kaushal reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan's film; calls it ‘absolute class’