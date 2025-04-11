Box Office: Jason Momoa nears THIS personal milestone, courtesy of A Minecraft Movie

Jason Momoa is on the brink of achieving a major career milestone at the global box office, and it’s all thanks to the massive success of A Minecraft Movie. With over USD 343 million already grossed worldwide within days of release, the film is powering the star towards a staggering USD 5 billion mark at the global box office.

Momoa’s journey in showbiz is nothing short of remarkable. From his early days as a model to his stint as a lifeguard on Baywatch and then to becoming a household name with his role as Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Momoa has built a diverse résumé. His breakout role in Aquaman cemented his place in Hollywood’s A-list, with the 2018 DC superhero film grossing USD 1.15 billion worldwide. Although its 2023 sequel couldn’t replicate the same, it still added a respectable USD 439 million to his career total.

Now, A Minecraft Movie is poised to be another major win for the actor. The Mojang Studios game adaptation opened to an impressive USD 163 million in North America and has continued to hold strong, reaching USD 193 million domestically. With its USD 150 million-plus overseas haul, the film has amassed a global total of USD 343 million—and it’s still in its first week.

Momoa’s cumulative global box office earnings across all films currently sit at approximately USD 4.85 billion. Major contributors include Aquaman, Justice League (USD 661.32 million), and Fast X (USD 704.87 million). With A Minecraft Movie expected to continue performing strongly over the coming weeks, Momoa is now less than USD 200 million away from reaching the USD 5 billion mark.

If current trends hold, it’s not a question of if but when Jason Momoa will cross the milestone. A Minecraft Movie is enjoying solid word of mouth and strong weekly holdovers, suggesting that an additional USD 200 million in global earnings is well within reach.

Released on April 4, A Minecraft Movie is proving to be one of 2025’s biggest box office surprises. And for Momoa, it may very well mark the crowning moment of his cinematic journey, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s evergreen stars.

