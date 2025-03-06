Box Office: When non Salman Khan films released at Eid in recent years

Salman Khan is probably the only actor in the world whose name goes leg to leg with the occasion of Eid. The superstar has been known for delivering magnum opus blockbusters, each one bigger than the other. Meanwhile, there have been instances in the recent past where fans didn’t get to celebrate Eid with a Salman Khan starrer.

A Salman Khan film not releasing on Eid could prove to be a surprise for many. In place of him, many other stars celebrated Eid in their own ways at the box office. For others, a blockbuster or disaster is another thing which is not dependent on Eid. Following are some of the most recently notable films that released on the box office:

Advertisement

1. Chennai Express

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express had its release on Eid 2013. This Rohit Shetty commercial entertainer proved to be a huge blockbuster at the box office as the film took a bumper opening right on the start of its run. It collected Rs 207.75 crores at the box office as its India nett collection.

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

This big budget action spectacle featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was supposed to be one of the most exciting movies of 2024. All the excitement for the cast, the director and the scale went in vain when it opened with a hype way lower than expected, further damaged by the negative reviews. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial collected Rs 58.75 crores as its India net against a budget of Rs 350 crores, proving to be a big disaster.

Advertisement

3. Heropanti 2

Another Tiger Shroff Eid release before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was Heropanti 2, the much hyped sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan, co-starring Tara Sutaria and was the first release of Tiger Shroff in theatres post-pandemic, starting his failure streak at the box office. The thriller collected nearly Rs 25 crores as its lifetime India nett collection, proving to be a box office disaster.

4. Runway 34

Runway 34 was a less mainstream but widely appreciated aviation thriller drama starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Devgn himself. The film failed at the box office due to its lesser commercial nature, collecting Rs 33.50 crores at the box office as its India nett for a disaster verdict.

Which one of these films is your favourite? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.