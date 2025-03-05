POLL RESULTS: Fans have voted for their favorite actor-director pair and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan-Aditya Chopra; can you guess?

Over the years, numerous actors and directors have joined forces to deliver cinematic masterpieces that captivate audiences. However, only a select few have managed to leave a lasting impact on viewers. In a recent poll conducted by Pinkvilla, fans were asked to vote for their favorite actor-director duo, and the results show that Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have emerged as the clear winners.

On March 4, 2025, a poll was conducted to determine which actor-director pair audiences love the most. Readers were asked to choose from the following: Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali.

Now that the results are in, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have emerged as the winner, leading the poll with 53.42% of the votes. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra followed closely behind, securing 32.30% of the votes.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani received a total of 11.80% of the votes and Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar received 2.48%. Meanwhile, surprisingly, Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali did not receive any votes.

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have established themselves as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actor-director duos, known for their grandeur, storytelling, and unforgettable performances.

Their collaboration began with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), a passionate love saga, followed by Bajirao Mastani (2015), a historical epic, and Padmaavat (2018), where Deepika portrayed Rani Padmavati with grace and intensity. Each film was a visual spectacle, featuring lavish sets, soul-stirring music, and powerful narratives.

Their work has earned critical acclaim, multiple awards, and massive box office success. Fans eagerly anticipate their reunion, as Bhansali is known for crafting roles that elevate Deepika’s artistry. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!