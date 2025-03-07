Crazxy Day 8 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's intense thriller to IMPROVE in 2nd weekend after new climax

Girish Kohli's Crazxy has been running in theaters for over a week. In the film, Sohum Shah plays the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who tries to save his daughter from kidnapping in a race against time. After its lukewarm first week, there are chances that now, Crazxy will improve its performance.

Crazxy To Improve On Day 8 After Changed Climax

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has performed on an underwhelming note in the opening week. The intense thriller, which marks the directorial debut of screenwriter-filmmaker Girish Kohli, has been struggling to receive respectable footfalls since its release.

Despite being aided by movie offers, Sohum Shah-starrer has brought no luck to its business yet. The film hasn't been able to touch Rs 1 crore on day-wise basis after the opening weekend.

Now that the makers have tweaked the climax of Crazxy, the movie is expected to perform better in the second weekend. Girish Kohli's helmer collected Rs 5.7 crore in the first week.

Crazxy Makers Bring Better Cinematic Experience For Audience

A week after its theatrical run, Crazxy is being presented with new climax for the audience. The makers have made changes to its climax after many cinegoers wished more from the ending. So, in order to bring a better cinematic experience, Sohum Shah and team have tweaked the climax a bit and added a surprise in the film.

The new version of Crazxy will be screened in cinemas starting from today, Friday (March 7, 2025). It is yet to be seen if the new climax impacts the performance of the film after seven days of its release.

Crazxy marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback after Tumbbad which was originally released in 2018. The film has performed better than its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon. Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been running parallel to these films.

