Fateh Advance Booking Update India: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's movie sells around 2k tickets in top chains with 1 day to go

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood in the lead role, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, on the occasion of Sankranti/Pongal. Here's how the advance booking reports are!

Fateh records 2,000 admits in top National chains, Relies upon good word of mouth

Marking the directorial debut of Sonu Sood, Fateh is a slick, gory action film inspired by true events. The movie has impressed the audience with its promotional units. It looks to gain excitement among the moviegoers. The advance booking of Fateh was recently opened, and there is slight movement courtesy the discounted prices that the movie is offered to be watched at, for the opening day.

As of January 8 (Wednesday), Fateh has sold around 2,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, of which a major chunk of tickets were booked at PVR Inox. With one day still in hand, the movie is expected to sell around 10K-15K tickets before the first show.

Fateh is expected to have a fair opening at the box office. According to early estimates, it will collect around Rs 2 crore on its opening day. However, a lot will depend on the walk-ins and spot bookings.

Fateh slashed ticket prices to Rs 99 for the opening day

Sonu Sood has slashed the ticket fare of Fateh to just Rs 99-112 for all the properties across the nation (for the standard version). However, this offer is only valid for the opening day. The makers are expecting to attract the crowd with its subsidized ticket rates. If it manages to meet with positive word-of-mouth, the movie can sail to a favorable theatrical run at the ticket window.

Fateh is facing a clash with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer at the box office. The Sonu Sood movie may have an upper hand in advances because of discounted ticket rates. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

