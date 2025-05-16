Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Advance Booking: Tom Cruise's actioner sells staggering 150000 tickets across top chains

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise titled The Final Reckoning, and the entry’s pre-sales numbers in India are speaking volumes. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, the much-anticipated eighth installment in the blockbuster spy action saga, has concluded its final advance bookings in the country on a thunderous note. The movie has sold a staggering 1.5 lakh tickets across top national cinema chains, indicating preparedness for a massive opening at the box office.

With such strong pre-release momentum, The Final Reckoning is now poised to take a Rs 15 crore-plus opening at the Indian box office. This would not only surpass the Rs 12.25 crore launch of Mission: Impossible 7 (2023) but also mark the franchise’s biggest debut in the country yet. The aggressive promotions, legacy factor, and Cruise’s loyal fan base have all contributed to this early success.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning picks up right where Dead Reckoning left off and delivers high-octane action, globe-trotting missions, and emotionally driven storytelling. The film stars returning favorites Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and others, and runs for 2 hours and 49 minutes. It has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Distributed by Viacom18, the film is releasing on over 3,000 screens in India. The distributor has adopted a strategic release plan targeting English-language audiences in tier-one cities with premium format shows while ensuring wide accessibility via Hindi-dubbed versions across tier-two and tier-three cities.

The excitement around the film has been fueled by its positive reviews and prestigious premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it screened out of competition. The world premiere in Tokyo on May 5 also created global buzz. Despite facing production delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film wrapped in November 2024 and is now ready for its global box office run.

With early reviews praising its stunts, scale, and Cruise’s performance, The Final Reckoning seems set for a long and successful theatrical run in India. If the strong advance booking is any indication, the film could not only breach the Rs 15 crore opening mark but also aim to top the Rs 106 crore lifetime total of its predecessor.

