Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Sunny Deol starrer targets good Rs 5.50 crore courtesy subsidized ticket prices across India

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Jaat marks filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in Hindi cinema. The action drama stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. His titular character indulges in a battle against Ranatunga, the villain while fighting for justice. The film is expected to collect around Rs 5.50 crore on the sixth day, courtesy subsidized ticket rates.

Advertisement

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat had a decent opening at the box office. However, the first day's collection didn't reach double digits. Cut to Sunday, the action thriller witnessed the highest figure of its theatrical run so far. Sunny Deol's movie maintained the same hold on the first Monday.

Early estimates for Day 6 suggest that Jaat is likely to collect in the range of Rs 5.50 crore as footfalls are high today. It comes a day after the movie collected Rs 7.25 crore net business in India.

The discounted rates of movie tickets have played an important role in boosting its footfall on the sixth day. For the uninitiated, PVRInox recently announced low prices of the tickets for every Tuesday. Other chains also followed it across the nation.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat earned Rs 46.25 crore in the last five days. After Day 6, the cume collection would stand in the range of Rs 51.75 crore.

Advertisement

Jaat is facing competition at the Indian box office, particularly with the Tamil release, Good Bad Ugly. Sunny Deol's movie also competed with Salman Khan's Sikandar, which has lost screens after Jaat's arrival.

Jaat has received mixed word of mouth from cinephiles, and this is one of the factors for its average performance. While some cinegoers have praised Sunny Deol's performance and action sequences, a section of the audiences are disappointed with the routine storyline and weak second half.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni's film sees boost from discount Tuesday offer