Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed drama eyes Rs 3.5 crore on first Wednesday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Jaat, which was released on April 10, is moving ahead towards its second weekend. Led by Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, the new movie has completed a week of its theatrical run while running at a decent pace. The action drama looks to net around Rs 3.5 crore on the 7th day.

Jaat, backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, recently hit a half-century at the box office. Sunny Deol-starrer has collected Rs 52 crore in the last six days of its release. Now, early estimates for Day 7 suggest that the action-packed drama will earn in the range of Rs 3.5 crore net in India.

Jaat has had no holiday benefits or movie offers today and will continue to perform without them until the second weekend. This is to note that Good Friday is approaching in two days. On its holiday, the latest actioner should receive a boost in its footfalls.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat will have its new competition at the box office, starting from the Good Friday weekend. For the unversed, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to be released theatrically on April 18. With Kesari 2's arrival, Jaat is likely to lose screens in the coming days.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Saiyami Kher in crucial roles. It has expectations to emerge as a successful venture, especially after Gadar 2's record-breaking performance in 2023.

Going by its decent performance, it will be interesting to see how much Jaat can earn in the final run. This is to note that Sunny Deol's last release, Gadar 2, was an all-time blockbuster. The Gadar sequel remains his highest grosser till date.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

