Jurassic World Rebirth Lifetime India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson starrer set to end its winning run netting Rs 89 crore

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and others, is set to wind up its winning India run, as two big Indian movie giants, War 2 and Coolie, hit theatres. Jurassic World: Rebirth will add a few more lakhs to end up with a final net of Rs 89 crore. This is significantly higher than the last couple of Jurassic World movies - Dominion and Fallen Kingdom, while equal to Jurassic World (2015).

Jurassic World: Rebirth Ends With Rs 89 Crore Net In India; Hits Rs 100 Crore Including 3D Handling Charges

These collections exclude 3D handling charges and thus, the numbers may differ from what you may find in the public domain. If 3D charges are included, Rebirth stands at exactly Rs 100 crore net.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Heads For A Blockbuster USD 850 Million Global Finish

Globally, Rebirth heads for a USD 850 million finish (including 3D handling charges), lower than the last 3 Jurassic World movies. The last 3 Jurassic World movies hit a billion dollars each and while it is unfortunate that Rebirth is not part of the club, there's absolutely no denying that it is a blockbuster too. With a much controlled budget, it is set to end up as a more profitable venture than Dominion.

Universal Has Got A Lot To Think Despite Rebirth's Blockbuster Global Performance

Despite the blockbuster reception of Rebirth, Universal finds itself in a fix. The drop in collections of the Jurassic World movies is slightly concerning. There is room for higher collections for sure. If the 2015 movie could do around USD 1.7 billion and the 2025 movie is doing USD 850 million, there's definitely something that needs to be analysed. Just profits alone are not enough when the numbers are going down with every film.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Is The 2nd Highest Grosser Of Summer 2025, Worldwide

Jurassic World: Rebirth ends as the summer's second biggest hit in terms of global collections, only under Lilo And Stitch's USD 1 billion. In India, it's collections are just under Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and F1 among Summer releases. If 3D charges are included, it ends as the highest grossing Hollywood film of not just this Summer but also this year.

