Kantara box office; Unstoppable, Unprecedented trend in Karnataka extends to Dubbed versions on Monday

Kantara remains an unstoppable force at the Indian box office as it refuses to slow down. The film came above its initial estimates and had crossed Rs. 100 crores in India on its third Sunday itself, with the third Monday adding another Rs. 10 crores to the total of Rs. 111.50 crores approx. Until now it was Karnataka which was witnessing an unprecedented box office trajectory, the film replicated the same in other markets as well, with dubbed versions having Monday collections on par or higher than their opening day.

In Karnataka, the film continues to stay above Rs. 4 crores in daily collections since its day five of release, while its opening day was less than Rs. 2 crores. Kantara became the third highest grosser ever in Karnataka beating RRR and now heads toward the next milestone i.e. Rs. 100 crores, with ETA on that being next Friday or Saturday. KGF 2 is probably too far out to target but Baahubali 2 can be toppled considering the way the film is holding.