Kantara box office; Unstoppable, Unprecedented trend in Karnataka extends to Dubbed versions on Monday
Kantara remains an unstoppable force at the Indian box office as it refuses to slow down. The film came above its initial estimates and had crossed Rs. 100 crores in India on its third Sunday itself, with the third Monday adding another Rs. 10 crores to the total of Rs. 111.50 crores approx. Until now it was Karnataka which was witnessing an unprecedented box office trajectory, the film replicated the same in other markets as well, with dubbed versions having Monday collections on par or higher than their opening day.
In Karnataka, the film continues to stay above Rs. 4 crores in daily collections since its day five of release, while its opening day was less than Rs. 2 crores. Kantara became the third highest grosser ever in Karnataka beating RRR and now heads toward the next milestone i.e. Rs. 100 crores, with ETA on that being next Friday or Saturday. KGF 2 is probably too far out to target but Baahubali 2 can be toppled considering the way the film is holding.
Among the dubbed versions, the Telugu states had an extraordinary hold, with Monday collections of Rs. 3.50 crores being on par with its Saturday opening day. The Hindi version went 40 per cent higher than its opening day despite having discounted ticket prices in multiplexes while Tamil Nadu though collecting at low levels but was on par with its Saturday opening day as well.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.50 crores
Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores
3rd Saturday - Rs. 14 crores
3rd Sunday - Rs. 17.75 crores
3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores
Total - Rs. 111.50 crores
The film has collected nearly Rs. 48 crores in four days of its third week, the full week could be around Rs. 70-75 crores, which will be more than its first two weeks combined. The next week will be having the Diwali holidays but also competition from multiple new releases, despite that the film may very well stay the dominant force during the holiday period and beyond.
The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 86.50 crores
AP / TS - Rs. 11.75 crores
Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 1.75 crores
North India - Rs. 11.50 crores
Total - Rs. 111.50 crores
