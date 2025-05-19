Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali's Sarkeet to end poor theatrical run grossing JUST Rs 2.15 crore

Asif Ali is among the most prolific new-gen actors of Mollywood. The actor has delivered the kind of performances that would get every other actor of his generation to envy. His run before the release of Sarkeet was exceptional with both Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram emerging major blockbusters. Sarkeet has changed the tides in a way that no one could have imagined, and it is for the worse.

Advertisement

Sarkeet, an intended feel-good drama, opened to a very poor number of Rs 35 lakh gross and the trend of the film has also not been too good. By the end of the 2nd weekend, the movie has amassed Rs 2.03 crore gross in Kerala and the lifetime run should end in the vicinity of Rs 2.15 crore or so. These numbers are much lower than what Asif Ali's previous two films Kishkindha Kaandam (41 crore) and Rekhachithram (27 crore) earned in the state.

Sarkeet has been running parallely with two films that are doing reasonably well in the state, namely Prince And Family and Padakkalam. Not to forget, holdover release Thudarum is wrecking the Kerala box office like no one's business and is the number one film in the state since its release. With Rs 109 crore gross at the Kerala box office by the end of the 4th weekend, it is safe to assume that the Mohanlal starrer will become the first Indian film to breach the Rs 125 crore club in the state as well.

Advertisement

Watch the Sarkeet Trailer

Asif Ali will be analyzing all of his film Sarkeet's theatrical shortcomings when it drops on OTT in a little over two weeks. Sarkeet has not really been panned by those who watched. It is just not preferred over the other concurrently running films. From our analysis, we believe that audiences enjoy watching Asif Ali in thrillers more than any other genre.

Mollywood audiences have yet again shown that while they can take a film to the highest of highs, they can also collectively ensure that a film sees a fate similar to Sarkeet, if they don't like it as much. They are generally indifferent about the actors performing and thus we see such contrasting collections of the same actor's films.

Pinkvilla shall closely be monitoring the theatrical biz of Asif Ali's upcoming films. Stay tuned for more news on Asif Ali.

ALSO READ: Sarkeet Twitter Review: Is Asif Ali's Malayalam family drama a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out