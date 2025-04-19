Kesari 2 Day Two Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer aims to grow after Good Friday; Targets Rs 9 crore

The Akshay Kumar led Kesari: Chapter 2 is aiming to show a growth in business on the second day as per early trends, as the very early estimates are indicating Saturday collections in the range of Rs 8.75 crore to Rs 9.50 crore. The jump is varying from center to center, with some going up by 40 percent, some by 10 percent, and some by 20 percent, with the growth averaging to 20 percent. The positive for the film rests in the fact that it has managed to show gains in business despite coming off the Good Friday Holiday.

In the last few years, films like Crew, Godzilla v/s Kong, and 2 States among others were rather flat on Saturday after the Good Friday benefit on opening day, but Kesari 2 is showing a growth and that’s a positive sign, indicative of appreciation. These are still early days and there is a long way ahead, but it’s about celebrating the small gains, as ev

As on 4 PM on Saturday, the top 3 national chains have grossed Rs 4.10 crore (Rs 3.50 crore NBOC), as compared to Rs 3.10 crore (Rs 2.65 crore NBOC) at the same time on Friday. The data includes advances for the evening and night shows, and indicates a growth of 30 percent, though as the day passes by the gap could narrow at settle around the 25 percent mark. The film has seen a limited release in 1000 cinemas (1750 screens), and is clocking good occupancies in the urban markets – from Bangalore to Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata.

The two-day total of Kesari 2 will stand around Rs 16 crore, and the Karan Johar-produced courtroom drama will be aiming at an opening weekend around the Rs 26.50 crore mark. There is an appreciation for Kesari 2, and the hold on Monday will give an idea of the trajectory in the long run, but the present audience sentiments give it a chance to trend with a multiplier of 10x to 15x. The film has open run till May 1, and given the talk, there is a good possibility for the film to hit good jumps in the second weekend too.

Kesari 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 16.50 crore (Expected)

Note: These are estimates based on early trends and the actuals will be updated on the website by end of day!

