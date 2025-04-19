Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: Akshay Kumar-led movie sees slight rise over opening weekend, runs parallel to Jaat

Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: Kesari Chapter 2, which marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, is the latest release at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the much-anticipated courtroom drama is based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari 2 expects a slight rise on the first Saturday.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is backed by Dharma Productions, started its journey at the box office yesterday. After opening at Rs 7 crore on Friday, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer is hoping for better business in the opening weekend.

Based on midday trends, Kesari Chapter 2 sees a slight rise in its collection on the first Saturday. With its strong word of mouth and gutsy narrative, the legal drama has the potential to score well during the weekend. It is yet to be seen how the new release performs on the first Sunday while running parallel to Sunny Deol's holdover release, Jaat.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the courtroom drama requires to gain momentum tomorrow to be able to record a good opening weekend.

This is to note that Kesari Chapter 2 is a solo new release. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial venture was earlier clashing with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's The Bhootnii. The horror comedy will now hit the screens on May 1.

Also produced under the banners of Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C. Sankaran Nair and R Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley. It also features Ananya Panday, who is cast as Dilreet Gill.

Karan Johar's co-production is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

