Kiara Advani Filmography Analysis - 2 Blockbusters, 1 Superhit and 2 Hits make her a promising actress

Kiara Advani has established herself as a dependable actress in the showbiz, in her career that spans a little less than a decade. She is loved by many and her craze keeps on increasing each passing day. The actress is associated with some of the country's biggest upcoming films and it can be said with utmost surety that she is going to continue to be in the headlines for years to come, apart from ruling hearts of her many admirers.

Kiara Advani's Debut Film, Fugly, Could Not Catapult Her To Fame

Kiara Advani's career took a jittery start as Fugly didn't quite do the numbers it was expected to, at the box office. The film was a theatrical flop, a result that delayed Kiara Advani's rise to glory by a good couple of years.

MS Dhoni - The Untold Story Was Kiara Advani's First Hit Film

Her big initial break came in the form of MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, over 2 years after the release of Fugly, which was a smash-hit theatrically, earning around Rs 120 crores nett in India and Rs 190 crores worldwide. The film had a number of factors aiding its box office collections but the addition of Kiara was instrumental in making it the memorable film that it is now.

Machine Did Not Get Love Theatrically But There Was A Silver Lining For Kiara Advani

The success of MS Dhoni - The Untold Story was followed up by a damp squib in the form of Machine. The film didn't quite get love theatrically but the silver lining was a chartbuster song, which led to a number of movie offers coming her way from across the country, from those who took notice of her work.

Kiara Advani Ventured Into The Telugu Industry And Landed Films With Big Stars

She signed back to back Telugu films namely Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Both films registered excellent initial collections as most star-led Telugu films secure. While Bharat Ane Nenu went on to become a successful film theatrically, Vinaya Vidheya Rama was an utter flop. In the midst of it, she also was a part of Karan Johar's short film, part of an anthology called Lust Stories. It won her serious critical acclaim. She also was a small part of Kalank, which although opened well at the box office, ended as a flop.

Kabir Singh Is Kiara Advani's Biggest Hit. It Also Gave Her, Her Most Famous Movie Character

After a slow start to 2019 with Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Kalank, Kiara's career sky-rocketed with the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh and the super-hit result of Good Newwz, in a span of 6 months. Her character of Preeti in Kabir Singh is hands-down her most famous film character.



Advertisement

2020 Took A Disastrous Course After A Promising Start

2020 started on a promising note, with her acclaimed film Guilty. But it took a disastrous course with Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani. Laxmii was panned by most and Indoo Ki Jawani followed suit. Indoo Ki Jawani apparently also had a theatrical release but it largely went unnoticed.

Shershaah Was A Feather In The Hat For Kiara Advani

Her career has steadied since Indoo Ki Jawani. It has gone from strength to strength. Shershaah was loved unanimously and the songs of the film are still cherished. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a rare blockbuster for the Hindi Film Industry post-Covid and the second biggest hit of the year based on percentage of return on investment. JugJugg Jeeyo was an average grosser theatrically but Kiara's character of Nainaa was appreciated by all. Govinda Naam Mera released digitally and it got a heartening reception as well.

Kiara Advani Has An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases

Her upcoming films include a romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan titled Satyaprem Ki Katha and a political drama co-starring Ram Charan titled Game Changer. She is in talks for a few other films which will soon be announced in due course. If Kiara Advani maintains some level of consistency, she will soon become the most sought after actress in the country.

Advertisement

Here Is The Classification Of Kiara Advani's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically:

Blockbuster:

Kabir Singh

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Superhit:

Good Newwz

Hit:

MS Dhoni The Untold Story

Bharat Ane Nenu

Total Hit Count In Lead Roles: 5

ALSO READ: Here’s how Kiara Advani is celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo