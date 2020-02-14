Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Valentine’s Day boosts Kartik, Sara's film's occupancy to 25 percent

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Report: Valentine’s Day witnessed the release of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal. The special day release seems to have benefitted the love story as the opening day box office occupancy was good.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s buzz surely seems to have worked in favour of their first film Love Aaj Kal that has hit the screens on Valentine’s Day. Lack of competition and special day release seems to have boosted Sara and Kartik’s film’s box office numbers and as per the initial reports, Love Aaj Kal has opened to a decent occupancy on Day 1. Since no other film has released with Kartik and Sara’s Love Aaj Kal, the opening day kick started on a good note.

As per Box office India, Love Aaj Kal’s box office occupancy of the morning shows eas estimated between 20 to 25 percent which is surely a good one. The makers’ decision to cash on the Valentine’s Day release surely has added to the box office collection which will be out in the evening. By evening, the collections are expected to increase for Sara and Kartik’s film. If all goes well in the evening shows, Love Aaj Kal’s opening day box office numbers might be the best of Kartik’s career.

Owing to the youth appeal of Love Aaj Kal, Sara and Kartik’s film’s box office collection is expected to grow on Saturday as well and will get the advantage of lack of competition. Love Aaj Kal’s occupancy is equal to that of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on opening day and hence, the overall numbers are expected to be good for Day 1. By evening, the exact box office collection of Imtiaz Ali’s film will be out and we’ll get to know whether the new Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara and Kartik has managed to find it’s footing or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Box Office India

