Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s crime drama set to net Rs 3.75 crore on second Wednesday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 14: Raid 2, which marks the return of Amay Patnaik, the lead character played by Ajay Devgn, has been shining at the box office. Released on May 1, 2025, the crime thriller also features Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 looks to net Rs 3.75 crore today.

Advertisement

Raid 2, co-produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, has completed two weeks at the box office. The Raid sequel has been a star performer in the Hindi markets. Now, early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn starrer will earn in the range of Rs 3.75 crore on the second Wednesday.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 collected Rs 126 crore net in India in 26 days. In the second week, the crime thriller has had the benefit of the Buddha Purnima holiday and Blockbuster Tuesdays movie offer on the 12th and 13th days of its release.

Raid 2 clashed with The Bhootnii at the box office, which had a disappointing run. The Raid sequel is now competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2. It is yet to be seen how the film sustains itself amid the arrival of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning on May 17, 2025, in cinemas.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 comes seven years after the release of the 2018 release, Raid. While Ajay Devgn has reprised his role as Amay Patnaik from the original, Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D Cruz to play the role of Patnaik's wife, Malini.

Advertisement

In the recently released movie, Riteish Deshmukh is cast as the main antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai, a corrupt politician. The film also features Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 14: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller continues its solid run; completes two weeks