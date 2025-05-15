Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn’s film or Akshay Kumar-starrer? Assessing top performer on 2nd Wednesday
We’re comparing the Hindi box office performance of Raid 2 and Kesari 2 by analyzing their net collections on the 2nd Wednesday. See which film took the lead!
Raid 2 vs. Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Raid 2 and Kesari 2 are sequels released during the April-May period this year. Featuring prominent actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in their respective movies, both the films appeal to the different target audiences. While the Raid sequel is a crime thriller, the Kesari sequel is a legal drama. Let's compare how much these films earned on the second Wednesday.
RAID 2: Release date—May 1, 2025
Produced under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 recorded a net collection of Rs 3.75 crore on the second Wednesday at the box office. Led by Ajay Devgn, the crime drama about an income tax raid is expected to touch the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.
KESARI CHAPTER 2: THE UNTOLD STORY OF JALLIANWALA BAGH: Release date—April 18, 2025
Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 2.25 crore net on the second Wednesday of its release. The courtroom drama, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is likely to finish in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. The film is centered around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
|Movies
|Raid 2
|Kesari 2
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Lifetime Net Collections
|Rs 150 crore (expected)
|Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore (expected)
Raid 2, the second part of the Raid franchise, has witnessed better commerical success than the Kesari sequel. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has been steady but has registered lower performance as compared to the Ajay Devgn-led movie.
Meanwhile, both Raid 2 and Kesari 2 are among the highest grossers of Bollywood this year. While Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, Kesari 2 is a spiritual sequel to Kesari, which hit the screens in 2019.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Analyzing performances of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar-starrers on 2nd Tuesday