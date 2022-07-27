Shamshera Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt starrer falls beyond repair on Tuesday; Eyes Rs 40 cr week 1

Yash Raj Films’ historical epic, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres last Friday. The film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor into movies after 4 years and director Karan Malhotra after 7 years. The film had monumental expectations from it since it marked the collaboration of the greatest of filmmakers. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the hype and surprised the trade with the dismal numbers it fetched over the weekend, post which the film saw a freefall.

Shamshera opened to a little over Rs. 10 cr on day 1 and the numbers were more or less in the same range on Saturday and Sunday. After a weekend in the vicinity of around Rs. 31 cr nett, the film plunged on Monday with a number sub-Rs. 3 cr as it added Rs. 2.85 cr nett to its tally on day 4. The numbers on Tuesday went to an inconsolable Rs. 2.4 cr nett and the 5 day total of the film stands at around Rs. 36 cr. The first week numbers might end at around Rs. 40 cr and from there on, the film will hardly able to collect a couple more crores. The overseas performance has been poor too, as per Ranbir Kapoor’s standards, although it has been better than other Yash Raj Films that released post pandemic. The film did a little over 1 million dollars over the weekend and the lifetime number is heading towards 1.75 million dollars.

The film was in production for a long time and was mounted on a massive scale. The non theatrical revenues will take care of a good chunk of the recoveries but ideally, it had to come from the theatricals. The film is a box office disaster and among the biggest in recent times.

The day wise nett box office of Shamshera is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 10.05 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 10.10 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 10.60 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 2.85 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 2.40 cr

Total – Rs. 36 cr



