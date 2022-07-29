Shamshera Week 1 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor - Sanjay Dutt starrer meets with disastrous fate; Collects Rs 40 cr

Yash Raj Films’ historical epic, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres last Friday. The film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor into movies after 4 years and director Karan Malhotra after 7 years. The film had monumental expectations from it since it marked the collaboration of the greatest of filmmakers. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the hype and surprised the trade with the dismal numbers it fetched over the weekend, post which the film saw a freefall.

Shamshera opened to a little over Rs. 10 cr on day 1 and the numbers were more or less in the same range on Saturday and Sunday. After a weekend in the vicinity of around Rs. 31 cr nett, the film plunged on Monday and numbers kept falling with every passing day. The week 1 total is sub-Rs. 40 cr nett and the number, in simple words, is disastrous. The film won’t sustain much from here and the lifetime total shall end below the Rs. 45 cr nett mark in Hindi.

The numbers from overseas have been discouraging too, as it stands below 1.5 million dollars after the first week. The numbers are better than recently released Yash Raj Films’ films, but that’s no consolation as this film had to do a minimum of 6 million dollars, for a respectable verdict. The worldwide theatrical share will be around Rs. 25 cr in its lifetime run. There will be substantial recoveries from non-theatricals, but the question is, would it be enough to keep the project solvent?

The day wise nett box office of Shamshera is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 10.05 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 10.10 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 10.60 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 2.85 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 2.40 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 2.05 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 1.80 cr

Total – Rs. 39.85 cr

