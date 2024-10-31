Singham Again Final Advance Booking Update: Ajay Devgn's mass cop action drama to end pre-sales at 2.25 lakh tickets in top National chains; set for a CRACKLING start

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with an ensemble star cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, has seen a strong trend in the pre-sales.

Singham Again Sells 2.04 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains; Set For A Crackling Start This Diwali

The big Diwali release Singham Again has sold an impressive 2.04 lakh tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—as of 10 PM (Thursday, October 31). While PVR Inox is leading the sales by recording 1.65 lakh admits, the latter has contributed 39000 tickets. The movie is expected to sell over 2.25 lakh tickets in total before the first show begins tomorrow morning.

As expected, the Ajay Devgn starrer is doing wonders in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has also recorded good pre-sales in non-national chains, though a lot will depend on the spot booking on the opening day.

However, one cannot rely fully on advance booking as there is a lot of self-buying. The good thing is that the audience has also shown keen interest in the mass-actioner, which is expected to give the movie a crackling start. The real test will begin once the pre-release perception fades away.

Singham Again Eyeing Rs 33 Crore to Rs 38 Crore Opening; Set For An Impressive Theatrical Run

The movie has generated significant pre-release excitement through its promotional materials, including the trailer, songs, references to Ramayan, and Salman Khan's intriguing cameo as Chulbul Pandey. It is anticipated to earn an opening of between Rs 33 crore and Rs 38 crore in India. Considering it faces tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this would be an impressive start.

Singham Again will have to meet the expectations of mass audiences and deliver strong content to succeed in the long run. If it receives positive word-of-mouth, the film has the potential to excel and win the battle against its competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Currently, the cop universe movie is targeting a collection of over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. If everything goes as planned, it could earn between Rs 110 crore and Rs 130 crore during its first weekend.

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

