Did Anees Bazmee just hint at reuniting with Shahid Kapoor for his next after rumors of rift? Filmmaker says, ‘Mujhe kisi se…’

After rumors surfaced that Shahid Kapoor walked out of an Anees Bazmee film due to creative differences, the filmmaker finally broke his silence. Addressing the speculation, he hinted at a potential future collaboration with the actor, revealing that he still has the project in mind. He also emphasized that he holds no grudges or animosity towards anyone.

Reports earlier suggested that Anees Bazmee’s comedy film with Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna was set to begin in August 2023 but got shelved after Kapoor walked out due to creative differences.

In a recent interview with News 18, the director hinted at reuniting with Shahid Kapoor for the shelved comedy film. The director said, “I still have that film in my mind.” He expressed excitement about working with Shahid again, praising his talent.

He also made it clear that there’s no animosity between them, suggesting a possible collaboration in the future. “Mujhe kisi se na dushmani hai na naaraazgi,” he said.

Addressing the rumors of a fallout, Anees Bazmee explained that filmmaking requires mutual understanding and honesty. He emphasized that clear communication about expectations is key to avoiding confusion. Acknowledging his own working style, he mentioned that after years of experience, it’s challenging for him to change his approach.

Anees further added that Shahid, like him, has his own unique way of working and thinking. While their approaches may not always align, he believes that’s perfectly fine. He mentioned that if their sensibilities match in the future, they would definitely collaborate again.

The filmmaker also addressed their relationship, stating that the situation hasn't affected their bond. He shared that Shahid always greets him with love and respect, and he feels the same way about the actor. Bazmee added that when they do reunite, they will undoubtedly create a great film together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor's upcoming release is Deva, an action-packed entertainer directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Following Deva, Shahid is preparing for Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, further building excitement for his future projects.

