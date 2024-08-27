Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao in unseen flirtatious ‘Stree’ avatar makes fans cry with laughter, Vijay Varma says ‘I would pay money to watch’

Rajkummar Rao is currently riding on the massive box office success of his recently released horror comedy movie, Stree 2. While the Amar Kaushik film has taken cinema halls by storm, the actor dropped a glimpse of his funny avatar in the movie that sadly, didn’t make it through the cuts.

In the two photos Rao dropped on his Instagram, he can be seen dressed in a shiny blue shirt skirt paired with a bright red top. He layered it up with a glittery golden jacket paired with matching high heels. Don’t miss out on that fringe-cut wig and the red lips. Posing like a diva, he looked hilarious. In the following image, he also flirtatiously posed with director Amar Kaushik.

Rajkummar Rao mentioned that it is from one of his favorite and funniest scenes from the film. But to everyone’s shock, it was chopped. But the actor also asked his fans if they would like to see that scene in the movie. He wrote in the caption, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik”

Take a look:

Soon after, several people jumped to the comments section to express their delight at watching Raj in his hilarious avatar. Actor Vijay Varma stated, “Hahhahaha I would pay money to watch this.” Rao’s co-star Shraddha Kapoor commented, “YES!!! Vicky please daal do do do do lo lo lo lo lo.” Actress Nimrat Kaur also requested “Bikky pleeeeeeeeeeej” while filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Yess!! Will pay to watch this.”

There were also others who were desperate to watch this deleted scene from the movie. A user opined, “Oh my God. Definitely! Would pay and go to theaters just to watch this” while another mentioned, “What in the world is this? YE OTT version me laa do yr plzz.”

Take a look:

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 movie, Stree. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. As for Rajkummar Rao, he will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

