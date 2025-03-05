Superboys Of Malegaon Day 6 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar's project on amateur filmmakers DAWDLES on first Wednesday

Superboys of Malegaon, which clashed with Crazxy, will complete a week of its release tomorrow. Led by Adarsh Gourav, the slice-of-life film has been running in theaters for over the last five days. Based on Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar's project has dawdled on the sixth day.

Superboys Of Malegaon Maintains Weak Hold On Day 6

Directed and produced by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon has been a dull performer at the box office. Also backed by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the inspirational movie has witnessed a drop of 5 to 10 percent on Day 6. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar-starrer earned Rs 25 lakh on fifth day.

Superboys of Malegaon has earned mere Rs 2.5 crore net in India in five days. It is lagging behind in the box office race while competing with its rival release, Crazxy. Also starring Shashank Arora, the new movie on amateur filmmakers is also running parallel to holdover release, Chhaava at the box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon To Recover Its Costs From Non-Theatrical Revenues

While Superboys of Malegaon is heading for a sorry fate, it will recover its cost from non-theatrical revenues. The makers have used its theatrical run as a marketing strategy for its OTT release. Reema Kagti's helmer will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video after it closes its curtains in cinemas.

Superboys of Malegaon was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. It received standing ovation during the screening at the film festival last year.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

