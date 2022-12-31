Top highest grossing films at the Indian box office in 2022 - KGF Chapter 2 tops followed by RRR and Avatar 2

Post-COVID, the box office in general had a K-shape recovery. The films that worked, just kept on working and the ones that failed, also failed miserably. This was fully on display this year, with the biggest grossers list being top-heavy and then there were big box office disasters like Laal Singh Chaddha , Cirkus , Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Acharya, Radhe Shyam and so on, that simply tanked.

Today is the last day of the year and it is the time to do the biggest grosser of the year. On the top, there are two mega-blockbusters, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR , both of which collected over Rs. 900 crores. In third comes the Hollywood blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water which has in its fifteen days of run so far collected Rs. 374 crores, and will likely close around Rs. 500 crores. Rounding off the top five are the two all-time record grosser in their respective home states, Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan with Rs. 361 crores and Rs. 327 crores.

The top fifteen highest-grossing films of the year in India are as follows, the places in the list are mostly final, with exception of Drishyam 2, which will move one place up over The Kashmir Files at number eight.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 - Rs. 981 crores RRR - Rs. 901 crores Avatar: The Way Of Water - Rs. 374 crores (15 days) (Rs. 500 crores expected) Kantara - Rs. 361 crores Ponniyin Selvan: I - Rs. 327 crores Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva - Rs. 310 crores Vikram - Rs. 307 crores The Kashmir Files - Rs. 281 crores Drishyam 2 - Rs. 277 crores (43 days) (Rs. 290 crores expected) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs. 218 crores Beast - Rs. 170 crores Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 164 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs. 152 crores Sarkaru Vaari Paata - Rs. 140 crores Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 133 crores

One common occurrence in the list is franchise films. Seven out of the top ten were either sequels or the first part of the planned franchise. Two others, RRR and Kantara are reported to have sequels in future. That leaves behind The Kashmir Files, which though not a franchise film but again per its makers is a part of an unrelated trilogy/tetralogy/pentalogy...

The big winner of the year was Sandalwood, having two films in the top five grossers of the year when it will be rare to find years with one in the top ten/fifteen. More on Sandalwood's big year in a later story today. This is also now the fifth year out of six since 2017 having a non-Bollywood film as the Highest Grosser of the Year. In fact, there was no Bollywood film in the top five this year, with Brahmastra being the highest at number six. What was an exception five years ago is sort of becoming a rule as more and more South Indian films are finding acceptance in the Hindi market, while Bollywood seems to be losing ground even in their own yard. 2023 has some big releases from Bollywood, some even catering or trying to cater to the PAN India audience, but how that "pans out" (pan intended), will be known this time next year.