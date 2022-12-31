Dhamaka first week box office collections; Ravi Teja starrer ends a difficult year of Telugu films on a high

The film held well over the weekdays for Telugu film standards. There was a drop from Monday but Monday was playing at high levels with some holiday leftover demand and even then the drops weren’t too far off from the usual Telugu masala films. The second Friday saw biz remaining flat from Thursday, with New Year Day tomorrow, there will be a massive surge in the collection, for a possibly Rs. 11-12 crores second weekend.

Dhamaka completed its first week at the Indian box office with nearly Rs. 40 crores gross box office collections, earning Rs. 21 crores plus distributor share. The film has emerged box office hit, recouping the investment of most of its distributors, with the exception of the Coastal Andhra region which is a bit short, though it will be covered over the weekend. The Indian theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs. 21 crores, including Rs. 19 crores in Telugu states.

The box office collections of Dhamaka at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.15 crores

Sunday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.85 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 3.25 crores

Thursday - Rs. 2.75 crores

Total - Rs. 39.25 crores

2022 was a difficult year for the Telugu film industry, Dhamaka is ending it on a high note. Generally, a year starts off big for the industry with Sankranti releases, but this year had a sub-par Sankranti as the bigger releases were forced to delay at the last minute due to the threat of the Omicron wave. Then there was the whole issue of ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, which possibly hurt the potential hit, Bheemla Nayak. There was a big win with RRR but on the other side of things, there were massive failures with Radhe Shyam, Liger and Acharya as well. The rest of the year was mostly a dry period with exception of three weeks in August and some laxation here and there with the likes of Major, Masooda and HIT 2.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Dhamaka in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 15.75 crores (Rs. 8.85 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 5.75 crores (Rs. 3.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 14.75 crores (Rs. 7.75 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 36.25 crores (Rs. 20.10 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.40 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 60 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 39.25 crores (Rs. 21.35 crores share)