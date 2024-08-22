Vedaa Box Office Collections Extended First Week: John Abraham, Sharvari starrer movie mints Rs 16 crore

Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee, closes its first week on a poor note. The action movie helmed by Nikhil Advani ended up being the least favorite among the three Independence Day releases. While Stree 2 is going bonkers at the box office, Khel Khel Mein has also taken the lead over Vedaa. The total cume of Vedaa in its extended first week stands at Rs 16 crore net in India, which is very underwhelming considering the cast and budget of the movie.

Vedaa crawls at the box office, eyeing Rs 23 crore finish

Despite being an action movie, Vedaa miserably failed to generate any interest among the audience. The John Abraham movie was released with a limited promotion on August 15, that too in a three-way clash.

Though the Nikhil Advani movie is receiving positive reviews, the clash with Stree 2 sealed its fate. It could have fared much better if released solo at the box office. Vedaa could only collect a sum of Rs 55 lakh on Thursday, taking its 8-day extended week total to Rs 16 crore.

The makers have also announced Buy-One-Get-One offers and deducted ticket prices all over the country. Even then, the movie doesn't show any spike in its box office trend. The movie is now heading towards its end at the ticket window. It is expected to crawl for a couple of weeks at the box office and end its lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore—Rs 24 crore.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Vedaa is a nightmare for the makers. We can only hope for decent non-theatrical revenue that can cover its cost up to a certain limit. Also, the movie can be the talk of the town once it arrives on the streaming platform since it has received mostly positive reviews.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 2.35 crore 5 Rs 1.50 crore 6 Rs 0.75 crore 7 Rs 0.65 crore 8 Rs 0.55 crore Total Rs 16.05 crore in 8 days in India

Watch Vedaa Trailer:

About Vedaa

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) is an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialled for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He is absolved of any future benefits from the government of India.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, casteism is at an all time high. Vedaa (Sharvari) is born in a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. Abhimanyu is hired to train young adults in the city of Barmer. Vedaa, despite her willingness to learn boxing, is not allowed to train. However, Abhimanyu trains her separately and makes her capable of fighting.

Will Vedaa be able to fight against casteism in Barmer or will she be yet another revolutionary who is subdued by those who hold more power? What happens to Abhimanyu? Watch Vedaa to find out.

Vedaa In Theatres

Vedaa plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets online or from the box office. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what did you feel about it?

