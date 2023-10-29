Ananya Panday Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Dad Chunky Panday recalls memory of her birth; calls it 'proudest moment'

Ananya Panday is basking in the glow of a successful year in cinema, from her cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the triumph of Dream Girl 2. As she approaches the milestone of turning 25, the actress is gearing up for her birthday celebration on October 30. In anticipation of this special occasion, Chunky Panday, her father, took a moment in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla to reminisce about the cherished memory of Ananya's birth, labeling it as his 'proudest moment.'

Chunky Panday recalls the moment Ananya Panday was born on the occasion of her 25th birthday

In an exclusive exchange with Pinkvilla, Chunky Panday shared a touching recollection from the day his daughter, Ananya Panday, entered the world, expressing immense pride in her. He recounted, “The moment I picked her up and went to kiss her soon after she was born, she bit my nose (laughs). Even the nurse present there couldn't stop laughing. But it was the proudest moment for me. Even now, wherever I go, people address me as 'Ananya's dad', and take selfies and it just makes me so proud."

Reflecting on past birthday gifts, he said, "On her 10th birthday, I gifted her a doggie. Again on her 20th birthday, I gave her a new doggie. Now she has to wait for more 5 years to get a new one (laughs)."

Ananya Panday to ring in her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been creating quite a buzz this year with rumors swirling about their romance. Despite maintaining silence about their relationship status, their public appearances and travels haven't escaped the watchful eyes of fans. Just today, Ananya and her speculated beau Aditya were spotted separately at the Mumbai airport, both donning casual attire. It seems the duo, gearing up to celebrate Ananya's birthday, has jetted off together.

On the professional front, Ananya is set to dazzle the audience with Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Additionally, she's poised to make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dream Girl 2's Ananya Panday on being like Pari in real life; 'It'll be hard for my partner to...'