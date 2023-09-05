EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to have a working birthday on the sets of Sky Force in Lucknow; details inside

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recent film, OMG 2. However, the versatile actor wastes no time and has already returned to the grind, juggling multiple upcoming projects. Presently, Akshay is immersed in the shooting of his highly anticipated movie, Sky Force, in the vibrant city of Lucknow. The movie is an aviation thriller, with Akshay portraying the character of an Indian Air Force officer. It draws inspiration from real-life events, paying homage to one of the Indian Air Force's most significant triumphs. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, enjoys the formidable support of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Adding to the cast are the talented actresses Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Akshay intends to celebrate his 56th birthday, on September 9, right on the sets of this action drama.

Akshay Kumar to shoot for Sky Force in Lucknow on his birthday

Exclusive information from Pinkvilla has disclosed that Akshay Kumar will not be indulging in a birthday getaway this year. A source has shared, "Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his film Sky Force. This time on his birthday, he will not take time off to go on a vacation. He will be rather busy shooting for the intense sequences in Lucknow. Every year, Akshay makes sure to spend his birthday with his family in London. But after the longest time, he will have a working birthday this year."

A short while ago, Akshay was spotted on the sets in Sitapur, actively engaged in shooting an adrenaline-pumping motorcycle sequence. Numerous images and videos from this shoot have made their way onto the internet.

Akshay Kumar’s professional front

Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of projects aimed at entertaining his audiences. He is collaborating with Parineeti Chopra in The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller film, set to hit theaters on October 5. Furthermore, he will be sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, scheduled for Eid 2024. Akshay is also set to return to the Welcome franchise with the third installment, titled Welcome To The Jungle, where he reunites with Raveena Tandon after a hiatus of 20 years.

In addition to these projects, Akshay is involved in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and several other ventures.

