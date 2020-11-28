EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt gets herself a plush new abode in Mumbai; To become beau Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, has been dating the actor for quite some time.

Looks like made the best out of her lockdown days. 26 year old actress bought 2,460 sq ft apartment in Bandra. She will be beau 's new neighbour. Alia Bhatt has bought another plush new apartment in Pali Hill 'Vastu' a month ago. The same apartment where beau Ranbir Kapoor has his bachelor's pad too. While Ranbir Kapoor has his bachelor's pad on 7th floor, lady love has purchased the 2,460 sq ft flat on the fifth floor of Vastu Pali Hill for a whooping Rs 32 Crore. The 12 storey tower is close to Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow. Alia Bhatt is currently living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Juhu & now she will probably shift to her new abode.

And we hear, to make her house more 'homely' Alia have asked ’s wife to do the honours by her interior decor skills. A source close to Bhatt revealed that Alia Bhatt performed Hawan on Laxmi Pujan day in the presence of family, Ranbir Kapoor & few close friends like & Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt already has a 2,300 square foot apartment in Juhu for as much as Rs 13.11 crore on the first floor, where she is currently living.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy celebrating her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday today. In fact, she even penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl and wrote, “Since we were little you were always my angel you literally gave me wings dancing around with ME on beds and things I love that we’ve got our own language one that’s full of fruits and veggies Ahh.. life without you is just so basic also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too you make every living moment better I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie..my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too.. happy birthday to ME As today is the day I to celebrate you P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you.”

