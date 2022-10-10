EXCLUSIVE: ‘Amitabh Bachchan is 80 going on 20’ quips Parineeti Chopra; Says he has a ‘student mind’

Parineeti Chopra has geared up to perform high-octane action in her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga. The actress is on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with her co-star Harrdy Sandhu. The actress has a couple of exciting films in her kitty and one of them is Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and others. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parineeti opened up on working with the veteran actor and the learnings she got from him. Parineeti Chopra on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan will very soon be seen sharing screen space in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Talking about her experience of working with the veteran star, the actress replied, “I think Bachchan sir is like, I mean it with all my love and respect, he is 80 going on 20. He is such a student mind. He is just so beautiful. When I see him on set, he is constantly asking questions. If he is confused, if he doesn’t know anything, you know he is so humble. He is such a learner. And I look at him and say that if I had that kind of experience which he has, would I be that humble? That is my learning from him and of course we had a blast on that film.”