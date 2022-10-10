EXCLUSIVE: ‘Amitabh Bachchan is 80 going on 20’ quips Parineeti Chopra; Says he has a ‘student mind’
Parineeti Chopra opens up on her experience of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai.
Parineeti Chopra has geared up to perform high-octane action in her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga. The actress is on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with her co-star Harrdy Sandhu. The actress has a couple of exciting films in her kitty and one of them is Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and others. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parineeti opened up on working with the veteran actor and the learnings she got from him.
Parineeti Chopra on working with Amitabh Bachchan
Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan will very soon be seen sharing screen space in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Talking about her experience of working with the veteran star, the actress replied, “I think Bachchan sir is like, I mean it with all my love and respect, he is 80 going on 20. He is such a student mind. He is just so beautiful. When I see him on set, he is constantly asking questions. If he is confused, if he doesn’t know anything, you know he is so humble. He is such a learner. And I look at him and say that if I had that kind of experience which he has, would I be that humble? That is my learning from him and of course we had a blast on that film.”
Uunchai
Today on the eve of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, a new poster of the film featuring Big B was released. The first poster of Uunchai was released on Friendship Day this year, and it showed the silhouettes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani climbing a mountain. Another poster shared by Big B a few weeks ago showed them sitting amidst snow-capped mountains. “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure, and life with your friends and family,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Rajshri Productions. The filmmaker, who has directed films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Hum Saath Saath Hain, etc, has returned to the director’s chair after seven years with this film. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 11th November 2022.
