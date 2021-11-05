EXCLUSIVE: Here's why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting married in December

There’s been speculation about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding this December, with reports that the couple will have a destination wedding in Italy. But we have exclusively come to know that the duo will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 - mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

Says a reliable source from Luv Ranjan’s unit, “Ranbir will fly to Delhi to shoot for the movie with Shraddha in December for a 15-day schedule. Before that in November he and Alia will complete Brahmastra. Ranbir is a thorough professional who wants to complete all his pending shooting assignments before he gets married in January next year. The wedding destination may not be an exotic one but in Mumbai or Rajasthan, which is expected to be attended by family and friends, keeping Covid safety regulations in mind. Ranbir is a traditional guy at heart and a mama’s boy so he is leaving everything to Neetu. After the Delhi shoot, 75 per cent of the film is expected to be complete. After that, Ranbir has taken leave from the last week of December to leave himself completely free for his wedding. That is the reason why he has not started shooting for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal from this year which is expected to begin from April 2021.”

Luv Ranjan’s movie has been going on in full swing. “Currently, Ranbir and Shraddha have been shooting from September for over a month for Luv Ranjan’s movie on different locations in Mumbai. The shoot got over on Wednesday. The actors shot for a couple of romantic tracks and were joined by Boney Kapadia and Dimple Kapadia (who play Ranbir’s parents) for a few days. After the Delhi schedule, the cast and crew plan on a summer shoot for the movie in Spain where a major part of the story takes place. The month-long schedule will see them canning some important emotional tracks on the entire cast after which the film is expected to be complete.”

Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney and Dimple were to shoot in Spain in September but because of the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. “The plan was to shoot in Mumbai if they couldn’t go to Spain. They cannot go to Spain in winter as it is too cold there so they decided to can all the Mumbai and Delhi scenes first. The family drama went on floors in Noida earlier this year. In January this year, Luv Ranjan had created a huge set up of a bungalow at Noida, in Delhi where he shot all the indoor family scenes featuring Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney and Dimple before wrapping up the first schedule in the first week of February in a strict bio-bubble. After that, the team was to resume from June but the shoot got postponed because of the second wave and subsequent lockdown. The shooting resumed from July in Delhi and after completing that schedule they began shooting again from September. A large part of the movie was to be shot in Spain as the country forms the backdrop for a small portion of the romcom). The plan was to shoot a few songs and scenes with Ranbir and his parents. The team wants to wrap up all the scenes on home turf first and then head abroad in summer for Spain. The quirky love story has Boney and Dimple playing fun characters.”

Last year there were rumours that Ranbir and Alia had got engaged in the presence of Neetu and Alia’s family. The families were spotted heading to Ranthambore National Park where they stayed at the Aman-i-Khas resort in Rajasthan. But the engagement was later denied by Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor. Recently he had said that he hadn’t heard of the marriage, adding that Ranbir will get married someday.

