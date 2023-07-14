EXCLUSIVE: Is Janhvi Kapoor on the lookout for a quintessential masala film? Here’s what the actress said

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Post that, she was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the anthology horror film Ghost Stories, Sharan Sharma’s biographical film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili. She will soon be seen with Varun Dhawan in their upcoming film Bawaal, and the actress has been busy with the film’s promotions. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the lack of a quintessential masala movie in her filmography. Find out what the actress said!

Janhvi Kapoor on the lookout for a quintessential masala film

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked that while she has done many ‘small town films’ in her career, that one ‘quintessential masala film’ is still missing. When asked what is keeping her away from taking up a commercial, fun masala film, Janhvi said that she is hoping for it, and manifesting it. “I think I'm really just looking and hoping and praying and manifesting that the next time you all see me on camera, it's a masala fun film, and I'm lively and vivacious and dancing and singing and looking good and doing comedy and nakhra and all of that stuff. That's what I'm manifesting and that's what I want,” said Janhvi Kapoor.

In the same interview, Janhvi was also asked about the biggest war of her journey. The actress said that dealing with her mother Sridevi’s demise was a tough phase in her life. “I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow, finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life,” said Janhvi.

