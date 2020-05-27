EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Khan, Akshay Oberoi reveal lessons learnt from their kids during lockdown & it’s amusing

Bollywood celebrity fathers talk about what their kids have taught them in the two months of lockdown and how they have evolved as a father.

It’s been two months since we all have been locked in our houses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. While the lockdown has created a sense of anxiety, being able to spend time with our family has been the only silver lining in this crisis situation. And when it comes to parenthood, this lockdown came as a boon as the working parents have got a chance to rebuild their connection with the kids. This is what has happened with some of the celeb dads of Bollywood. During an exclusive conversation with Shruti Seth in collaboration with Pinkvilla, Kabir Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Vikramaditya Motwane and Danish Alam spoke about how this lockdown helped them learn new things about themselves along with the lessons they learnt from their kids.

Talking about it, Kabir, who is a father of two kids, stated that he has learnt to be more patient. “I was not as patient before with the kids, now I have learnt that if you're patient and if you're able to spend that much time, the return is also that much higher and richer. I need to give my children quality time, and not get distracted by other things,” he stated. When quizzed about what he has learnt from his kids, the Ek Tha Tiger director said, “I can dance to pretty much a large number of Tiktok tracks. And I'm pretty good at that, I think Saira will vouch for me. With Vivaan, I have just rediscovered this whole love for history. I have always been a history buff, it's great how with a 16-year-old, you can rediscover so much of what you used to like back then.”

Vikramaditya also seconded Kabir and stated that patience has been the key takeaway for him as a father from this lockdown. He said, “I have discovered the tendency of giving. We tend to be the captain of the ship, we presume that we can be that with our kids, but now we know, we can't. I have learnt a lot of patience and the art of calm negotiation.” Speaking about he has learnt from his daughter, Vikramaditya asserted, “Akira has taught me about David Walliams' stories. She also watches my editing, and it's hilarious because I'm making a film that has a lot of blood and stuff. She thinks people can get hurt, but I explain it to her that it is all make-believe, don't worry about this.”

Shruti’s husband and filmmaker Danish also believes that with being stuck at home for two months, he often runs out of patience. However, he does remind himself to stay calm and be patient with his daughter Alina. “When you're locked in the same house for two months with the same child, the patience tends to run thin, and you have to constantly remind yourself that she is also in lockdown. Because now I have so much time to observe her getting fidgety and irritating, my patience tends to run thin. I have to constantly tell myself to be patient with her.” He also said this lockdown has also made him “a part of or alternatively shoot Tiktok videos by Alina and her mother for them.”

Meanwhile, Akshay, who has a three year old son Avyaan, also admitted that being patient is his biggest takeaway from this lockdown. “This period has taught me to be patient in all things we do. You have to constantly remind yourself that your kid is also locked in,” he added. Speaking of the lessons he has learnt from his son, the Kaalakaandi actor said, “He has made me great at legos at this time. I'm a lego master now. It started with him asking me to make a house and that went to helicopters, airplanes. That's been super fun.”

