EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut designed her own look for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai reveals director Milan Luthria

Ahead of the 10 year anniversary of Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut starrer Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, director Milan Luthria spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively. Here’s what he said about Kangana’s look in the film.
A film that released 10 years ago but still remains as a classic is Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut starrer Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Starring Kangana and Ajay as Rehana Shergill, Sultan Mirza, the film was based on the backdrop of old Bombay with mafia’s rule over it. It also starred Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles and directed by Milan Luthria. Kangana’s performance in the film as Rehana won her a lot of praise and more so, her looks were loved. 

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Milan Luhtria revealed how Kangana managed to create her own look for Rehana’s role in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla he said that Kangana did her own hair and makeup for her character and that her look was mostly prepared by herself. Kangana was seen as Rehana in the film, a popular Bollywood actress who falls in love with mafia don, Sultan aka Ajay Devgn. The director also shared how he called Kangana a ‘chameleon’ on the sets as she was able to transform into any character. 

Talking about the idea for Kangana's look, director Milan Luthria shares, 'Kangana Ranaut designed most of her looks herself, right down to makeup, hair, and accessories." He thinks that the actress adapts to her character impeccably. He further adds, "I had given her the nickname 'chameleon' for her ability to adapt to any look and transform it on screen.” 

I had given her the nickname 'chameleon' for her ability to adapt to any look and transform it on screen.
Milan Luthria

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai completes 10 years on July 30, 2020 and it was a special film for the entire cast. The film’s music was loved and songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Pee Loon and more became hits. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobhaa Kapoor and became a huge success back in the days. 

