EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the international schedule of Tiger 3 which began last month

Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 international schedule wraps up! After a hectic, month-long shoot, traveling across three countries – Russia, Turkey and Austria, while has returned to Mumbai, is returning on September 29, September 29th with the film’s protagonist Emraan Hashmi. With this, the team completed a major chunk of the film’s shoot. Tiger 3 is said to be the most expensive movie of the Tiger series and this was a 40-day non-stop schedule.

Says a trade source, “While Salman flew back on Sunday to shoot for Bigg Boss 14, Katrina and Emraan remained in Austria to complete some dramatic dialogue and confrontation sequences all across the beautiful town of Berndorf in Lower Austria ( or as Niederösterreich as it’s called in German) which is Austria’s largest state. Lower Austria has many amazing places to shoot including Semmering, the world’s first true mountain railway, Vienna Twin Tower, Schönbrunn Palace, the Burgruine Starhemberg castle and many more. After Salman and Katrina completed their portions in Salzburg, Vienna and Altaussee, Emraan flew down from India last week to shoot the sequences with Katrina.”

The source adds that September 27 was the last day of the international schedule which commenced with an action-packed chase sequence with Salman and Katrina from August 21 in St Petersburg, Russia. “Tomorrow Katrina and Emraan fly back to Mumbai with the rest of the cast and crew. They have completed two songs (both composed by Vaibhavi Merchant) in this entire foreign schedule, apart from action and dramatic sequences. Emraan plays the antagonist in Tiger 3 and it’s a cool, stylish character. These were his first scenes with Katrina. Tiger 3 has been planned on a grander scale by producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma as the story demands Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) to hop from one country to another, chasing the antagonist.”

Salman and Katrina resumed shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia from August 21 with a thrilling chase scene in St Petersburg, Russia, shot by a Hollywood action director, in and around the streets of the city with local Russian stuntmen, horse carriages and bikes. After shooting the high-octane sequences Salman and Katrina travelled to the Turkish city of Antalya to shoot more action sequences. Salman also shot with Turkish actors, the Radmehr brothers. The action sequences in Turkey and Russia were designed by South African stunt coordinator, Franz Spilhaus. The beautiful town of Cappadocia in central Turley to shoot an extravagant romantic song.

From there the team went to Cappadoccia to shoot an extravagant romantic track picturised on exquisite locations. If Swag Se Swagat was touted as the most expensive song of 2017, from Tiger Zinda Hai, this one is said to be even costlier and the most expensive track in the series. From Cappadoccia, Austria was the next country with Salzburg, Vienna and Altaussee being the stopovers for the Tiger 3 team. Salman and Katrina completed their second romantic song in Salzburg, which included scenes at the Love Lock Bridge, over the Salzach river. “Emraan joined them in Vienna last week where he shot some exciting action sequences with Salman and Katrina. Finally, Emraan and Katrina wrapped up this schedule at Berndorf.”

