EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh set for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-Atlee's action entertainer

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has been eyeing a Bollywood career for many years now. She has been offered many other Hindi projects over the years, but she has been careful in selecting roles that are worthy of her time, considering her commitments down South. Now, her patience seems to have paid off, as we hear that the Mahanati actress is finally taking a Bollywood leap in her career.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Keerthy Suresh is making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. The National Award-winning actress, known for movies like Miss India, Rang De, Vaashi, and Dasara, has been roped in as the leading lady in Varun’s next action entertainer, directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. "Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that," a source close to the development told us, adding that the film features one more actress, and while Keerthy is already signed, the casting for the second is still underway.

The shooting for this yet-untitled film is scheduled to begin next month in Mumbai. The makers have apparently planned a three-month schedule to finish the production by November to target a theatrical release on May 31, 2024. Termed #VD18, the film is billed as an action-packed dramatic entertainer that promises to enthrall moviegoers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences. Varun, who was last seen playing a werewolf in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, will reportedly portray a police officer in this film, which is being produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios). The film is being presented by Jawan director Atlee Kumar.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. The actor is also set to make his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s Indian installment of Amazon Prime Video’s global spy thriller series, Citadel. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh has a slate of exciting South Indian projects lined up. Her upcoming films include Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi, followed by Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha, and Kannivedi, among others.