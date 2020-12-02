EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani pays tribute to Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela with ‘Dil Tera’ song from Indoo Ki Jawani

The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani is set to release the new song from the movie and it will be titled as Dil Tera. It is reported that Kiara will be recreating Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela look in the song. Take a look.

Kiara Advani is the talk of the town these days courtesy her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani. The movie happens to be based on a girl and her adventures on dating apps. The coming of age comedy has been winning hearts ever since it has been announced. Besides, the intriguing trailer and the peppy numbers have been adding on to the audience’s excitement for Indoo Ki Jawani. Now, keeping this exhilaration intact, the makers are releasing another song from the movie tomorrow. Titled as Dil Dera, the song will be featuring Kiara and Aditya Seal.

And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the song to be out, we have learnt that the Kabir Singh actress will be giving an ode to Urmila Matondkar’s iconic movie Rangeela in the song. Wondering how? Well, Kiara will be seen sporting a mini dress, cap and boots in the song just like Urmila used to in the 1995 release romantic comedy which also featured and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Indeed, it will be interesting to see Kiara in a ‘rangeela’ avtar.

For the uninitiated, Kiara will be seen playing the role of a Ghaziabad girl in the movie and director Abir Sengupta is all praises for the actress for the amount of hard work she has put in to get into the skin of the character. “She is such a dedicated girl and so much hard work she puts in the film. And this is a film in which she had to completely transform because she is a proper South Bombay girl and here she had to play a very desi Ghaziabad girl. So, she had to totally transform and I realised that it is going to be tough. But the way she has put in her hard work, it came very easy and smooth,” Abir had told Pinkvilla.

