Exclusive: Liked Kartik Aaryan's Gujarati Kedia for Sun Sajni? The fabric is from Kutch

Kartik Aaryan, the young Bollywood star is all set to take the audiences on a musical journey of pure love and romance with his upcoming next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. While the trailer and many of its released songs have already earned immense love from the viewers, the makers are all now set to get us all grooving Gujarati style with the new song from the film, Sun Sajni on Wednesday.

Kartik Aaryan's Kedia in Sun Sajni song has a Kutch touch

In the recently dropped teaser of the Sun Sajni song from SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan can be seen dressed in an authentic Gujarati kedia for the first time. And we must say- Sattu ekdum saras laage chhe! Revealing the details behind his outfit, a source close to the production shares, "Kartik Aaryan is doing the garba and dandiya for the first time on screen so Aki and the team made sure that everything in the costumes also be as authentic. So the fabric for his kedia was actually brought in from Kutch itself."

The source adds about the song, "It is a very fun, Gujju number, and even with Garba, there is a signature Kartik hook step for audiences to look forward to." While all the previous songs from SatyaPrem Ki Katha including Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Naseeb Se have made their place in the most trending lists, Sun Sajni will definitely be going to top the charts, making the audience go berserk with its Garba beats.

About SatyaPrem Ki Katha

As you may know, the romantic drama marks Kartik Aaryan's second onscreen collaboration with the popular actress Kiara Advani, after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The movie, which narrates a unique love story in the backdrop of a Gurajati family, is helmed by talented director Sameer Vidhwans. Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the big screens on June 29, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gear up for the first grand event of Satyaprem Ki Katha tomorrow