Exclusive: Malaika Arora to host THIS celeb guest on her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika

A few days ago, Malaika Arora created quite a buzz on social media after she posted a picture of herself with the caption, “I said yes.” While fans wondered if she was engaged to her beau Arjun Kapoor, the actress then clarified with another post that she said yes to her new reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5th. Ahead of the premiere, fans have been eager to know more details about her upcoming show. We have an exciting update for fans, as we just found out that Malaika’s friend Farah Khan will be making an appearance on the show. Farah Khan to be seen on Moving In With Malaika

A source informed Pinkvilla that many of Malaika’s celebrity friends will extend their support for the reality show and that the makers have approached many celebs for the show. Among those, Farah Khan is the latest celebrity who will be seen on the show. “Malaika is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood and has an extensive network of friends. They will all be extending their support for ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The makers have been in talks with many celebrities and Farah Khan is the latest celeb who might be seen on the show. It would be truly entertaining to have such amazing names on the show,” said the source. Exciting, isn’t it?

About Moving In With Malaika Fans can expect an entertaining show as Moving In With Malaika will give them a glimpse into her world through unfiltered conversations. The show will also have many guest appearances. IANS quoted Malaika saying that the world has seen her through the lens of social media, but she intends to break the barrier between her and her fans by inviting them into her world through this reality show. “It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends,” she said.

