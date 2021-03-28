EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee to resume shooting for Kanu Behl’s Despatch from June; Read Deets

Besides Manoj Bajpayee, the film also features Shahana Goswami, Rii Sen and Arrchita Agarwal in pivotal roles.

In January, actor Manoj Bajpayee had announced his next, Despatch, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. “Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release,” Manoj had written on his social media accounts. He started shooting for the film in early February referring to the set as ‘back to where it feels like home’. However, the shooting had to be stopped midway after Kanu and Manoj tested positive for Covid-19. We now have a new update on this film.

“Kanu Behl and Manoj Bajpayee are fine now and recovering well. They will resume shooting for the film in June in Mumbai, and then later shoot in London. However, filming in the UK will completely depend on the Covid situation at that point in time in the country. Meanwhile, Manoj will be working on another project in Uttarakhand,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Manoj, the movie also features Shahana Goswami, Rii Sen and Arrchita Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Manoj’s official representative had issued a statement informing about the actor testing positive for Covid-19. “The finest actor of Indian cinema Mr Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director infected with it . The Shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of month. Manoj was shooting for Despatch film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the actor is presently celebrating his third National Award that he received for Bhonsle.

