EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022; Here’s everything you need to know

Nora Fatehi is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her acting skills or her dancing skills, everything always manages to set our screens on fire. The Bollywood star who has the making of a true global icon, Nora Fatehi does it again with another game-changing move that puts India on the world map. Nora now joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez & Shakira and will perform at the FIFA World Cup, making her the only actor to represent India and particularly South East Asia on the FIFA World Stage in December.

After record-breaking artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Nora Fatehi is the next to feature in the FIFA music video that will see her both singing and performing the FIFA anthem this year. The song has been produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers in history, who also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La. Another milestone in her career as a true global artist, Nora will also perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and interestingly, will also sing in Hindi!