EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra opens up on receiving unexpected love for Amar Singh Chamkila; ‘I really feel validated today'

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The movie premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024. It opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike, praising the story, plot, acting, songs, and more.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the love she has been receiving for her role as Amarjot in Chamkila.

Parineeti Chopra opens up on getting validated as an actor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra talked about the love and praise that she has been receiving for Chamkila. She said, "On the Friday Chamkila released, I thought, "Okay, I think I did a good job. It'll be fine." But then I remembered, it's a film called Chamkila, based on Chamkila's life. What impact could I have possibly made?"

She further added, "After release day, however, things were beyond my expectations. Of course, Diljit being Diljit, his performance and Chamkila's story were phenomenal. Everyone's getting well-deserved love, but I never thought I'd receive the same level of appreciation. As an actor, I always try to give it my all. All we ever want are results, for our hard work not to go in vain. But this kind of response? It's something I never expected, and i really feel validated today."

She continued, "The most rewarding thing, though, is the reviews. People are saying they didn't see Parineeti in the scene – that's a victory for me. For years, I've read reviews of my performances, and most of the time, the feedback hasn't been great. But now, people are actually liking my performance."

More about Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila

Chamkila explores the life and times of the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh as the singer and Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

