EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani shares similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan; calls them 'hardworking'

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. The director of PK, 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, and many more is currently enjoying the roaring success of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others. The director recently sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where he opened up on various topics and among them, he was asked about SRK and Aamir Khan. Hirani praised both the superstars and spoke about how they are committed to the films.

Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan 'hardworking'

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Himesh Mankad, the interviewer asked Rajkumar Hirani to draw similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The director worked with them in Dunki, PK, and 3 Idiots.

Hirani shared, "Similarities, both are hardworking. Both are very very committed to the jobs, both are very very committed to the films. Processes might be different so every actor will come with a different process of working. Somebody will be impromptu, somebody will put in a lot of effort in discussions earlier and all those kinda things."

He further added, "So styles might differ but I don't think the commitment or integration to the project is any less or any different. Every actor will differ so I don't think there are differences in that at all."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Advertisement

About Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is based on the concept of donkey flight and was released on December 21, 2023.

About PK and 3 Idiots

PK starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and others was released in 2014. It follows the story of a naive and innocent alien who arrives on Earth but misplaces his communication equipment. He meets Jaggu, a broken-hearted reporter, who tries to locate his device. He raises several thought-provoking questions over time learning from his very bizarre and new experiences and observations.

On the other hand, 3 Idiots is adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.

Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire on the social pressures on the Indian education system. The film was released in 2009.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Rajkumar Hirani collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dunki? Director reveals