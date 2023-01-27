EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat to congratulate for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released on January 25, and has opened to a thunderous response. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been smashing many records at the box-office, and going by the buzz, it seems it will continue to do so in the coming days as well. Since Wednesday, many celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate King Khan on this massive victory at the BO, and Pinkvilla has learnt that some of his close friends also paid him a visit yesterday to congratulate him in person, and celebrate the big moment as well.

“The mood in Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra, Mumbai residence) at this point is joyous and celebratory, and many celebrities have been dropping by to wish Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan’s success. Yesterday, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kapil Sharma - on their own separate times - met Shah Rukh to congratulate him. The actor too is quite overwhelmed and happy with all the love that is showered upon him. Meanwhile, these visits are expected to continue over the long weekend too,” informs a source close to the development.